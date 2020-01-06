CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 56 40 55 / 0 0 0 50

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 62 35 59 / 0 0 0 50

San Rafael 40 57 40 58 / 10 0 0 40

Napa 37 58 37 57 / 0 0 0 30

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 40 58 40 57 / 0 0 0 30

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 57 43 56 / 0 0 0 30

Ocean Beach 44 57 45 57 / 0 0 0 30

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 57 43 57 / 0 0 0 30

Oakland 41 58 41 57 / 0 0 0 20

Fremont 38 59 39 58 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 40 60 40 59 / 0 0 0 20

Mountain View 39 60 39 59 / 0 0 0 10

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 58 37 59 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 36 59 37 59 / 0 0 0 10

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 61 38 61 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 37 61 38 61 / 0 0 0 10

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 60 39 59 / 0 0 0 20

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 62 42 60 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 43 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 62 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 64 39 62 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 37 60 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 63 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

50s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 62 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

