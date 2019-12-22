CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-230200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 47 54 39 54 / 100 80 0 0
$$
CAZ506-230200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 42 56 34 57 / 100 70 0 0
San Rafael 45 56 41 55 / 90 100 0 0
Napa 44 54 37 54 / 100 100 0 0
$$
CAZ507-230200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid
50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 45 51 38 52 / 100 100 0 0
$$
CAZ006-230200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 49 56 43 54 / 90 100 0 0
Ocean Beach 49 56 44 54 / 90 100 0 0
$$
CAZ509-230200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-230200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 49 56 42 54 / 90 100 0 0
Oakland 48 56 42 54 / 80 100 0 0
Fremont 46 56 40 54 / 80 100 0 0
Redwood City 47 57 41 55 / 90 100 0 0
Mountain View 46 57 40 56 / 90 100 0 0
$$
CAZ510-230200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 44 56 38 55 / 90 90 0 0
Livermore 44 55 37 54 / 80 90 0 0
$$
CAZ513-230200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 46 58 39 57 / 90 100 0 0
Morgan Hill 44 57 38 57 / 70 100 10 10
$$
CAZ529-230200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 57 40 56 / 100 80 0 0
$$
CAZ512-230200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ511-230200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CAZ530-230200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 48 58 43 57 / 70 100 10 10
Big Sur 50 58 45 57 / 100 100 20 10
$$
CAZ528-230200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 46 57 42 57 / 60 100 10 10
Carmel Valley 45 58 40 57 / 90 100 20 10
Hollister 45 57 40 56 / 50 100 10 10
$$
CAZ516-230200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 59 42 57 / 50 100 20 20
$$
CAZ517-230200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-230200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest
winds 35 to 45 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A
chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s
to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 58 40 56 / 60 100 10 20
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
