CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
_____
286 FPUS56 KMTR 191101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-200200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 61 47 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-200200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
30s to 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 40 68 39 72 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 49 66 48 70 / 40 0 0 0
Napa 45 65 46 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-200200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 52 65 52 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-200200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 62 50 65 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 51 60 49 62 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-200200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-200200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 63 49 66 / 0 10 10 0
Oakland 51 62 49 66 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 49 61 46 63 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 51 63 48 65 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 49 62 46 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-200200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 47 68 46 70 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 46 65 44 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-200200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 47 64 44 65 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 45 66 42 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-200200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 63 42 65 / 0 10 10 0
$$
CAZ512-200200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ511-200200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-200200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light winds...becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 49 60 46 61 / 10 10 20 0
Big Sur 53 65 48 65 / 0 20 30 0
$$
CAZ528-200200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 47 61 44 61 / 0 10 10 0
Carmel Valley 47 65 42 65 / 0 20 30 0
Hollister 45 65 42 64 / 0 10 10 0
$$
CAZ516-200200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 69 41 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-200200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ518-200200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 45 69 41 66 / 0 10 10 0
$$
