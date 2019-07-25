CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
_____
793 FPUS56 KMTR 251001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-260100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 71 53 68 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ506-260100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 51 91 53 87 / 0 0 10 10
San Rafael 55 84 57 81 / 0 0 10 10
Napa 55 85 59 81 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ507-260100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 60 94 63 90 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ006-260100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 68 58 67 / 10 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 54 65 57 64 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ509-260100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-260100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 75 58 73 / 0 0 10 10
Oakland 57 76 59 73 / 0 0 10 10
Fremont 58 82 61 79 / 0 0 10 10
Redwood City 57 84 60 81 / 0 0 10 10
Mountain View 58 81 61 78 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ510-260100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 59 94 61 91 / 0 0 10 10
Livermore 58 92 60 92 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ513-260100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 88 61 85 / 0 0 10 10
Morgan Hill 59 94 60 91 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ529-260100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of dry
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 55 77 57 75 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ512-260100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light
winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ511-260100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs near 80.
$$
CAZ530-260100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 72 58 70 / 0 0 10 10
Big Sur 57 83 59 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-260100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s
Hollister Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 58 74 59 72 / 0 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 55 85 57 82 / 0 0 10 10
Hollister 58 87 59 84 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ516-260100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds...becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs 97 to 106.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 101.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 60 93 60 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-260100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-260100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning. Highs mid 80s
to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows in
the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 59 102 63 98 / 0 0 10 10
$$
