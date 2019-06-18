CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

CAZ505-190400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 69 53 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-190400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 83 54 79 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 79 56 75 / 0 0 0

Napa 82 56 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-190400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 94 60 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-190400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 70 55 67 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 67 55 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-190400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

CAZ508-190400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 76 56 72 / 0 0 0

Oakland 74 58 73 / 0 0 0

Fremont 82 56 77 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 80 58 78 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 82 57 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ510-190400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 94 59 89 / 0 0 0

Livermore 90 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ513-190400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 84 58 81 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 87 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-190400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 74 56 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ512-190400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ511-190400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ530-190400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 55 67 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 73 53 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-190400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 55 72 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 77 53 76 / 0 0 0

Hollister 79 54 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-190400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 87 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-190400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ518-190400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 97 53 94 / 0 0 0

