CAZ505-010215-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010215-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 81 56 82 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 75 54 75 / 0 0 0

Napa 78 56 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010215-

North Bay Mountains-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 82 59 84 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-010215-

San Francisco-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 54 67 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 54 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-010215-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 54 70 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 56 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 77 57 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 75 55 77 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 76 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010215-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows

around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-010215-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 83 57 85 / 0 0 0

Livermore 80 56 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-010215-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-010215-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-010215-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 80 57 81 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 81 55 82 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ530-010215-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 54 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 64 54 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010215-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 71 55 72 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 72 53 73 / 0 0 0

Hollister 76 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010215-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 81 57 83 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ517-010215-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-010215-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 83 54 86 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ529-010215-

Northern Monterey Bay-

252 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 73 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

