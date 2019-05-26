CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

CAZ505-270400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 57 48 61 / 60 0 0

CAZ506-270400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 65 47 70 / 50 0 0

San Rafael 62 50 67 / 50 0 0

Napa 60 48 67 / 50 10 0

CAZ507-270400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 48 68 / 60 0 0

CAZ006-270400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 51 60 / 50 10 10

Ocean Beach 56 51 59 / 50 10 0

CAZ508-270400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 50 62 / 60 10 10

Oakland 60 52 64 / 50 0 0

Fremont 60 50 66 / 60 20 0

Redwood City 61 51 66 / 60 10 10

Mountain View 61 51 67 / 60 20 10

CAZ509-270400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ510-270400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 64 50 71 / 60 0 0

Livermore 60 49 67 / 60 10 0

CAZ511-270400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

CAZ512-270400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-270400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 50 69 / 60 30 0

Morgan Hill 62 48 68 / 70 40 0

CAZ530-270400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 51 62 / 80 50 10

Big Sur 59 50 64 / 60 60 10

CAZ528-270400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 51 62 / 70 50 10

Carmel Valley 57 47 63 / 70 60 10

Hollister 58 48 64 / 70 50 10

CAZ516-270400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 60 47 69 / 80 30 0

CAZ517-270400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. A

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s to 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

CAZ518-270400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 44 69 / 70 40 0

CAZ529-270400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 60 48 65 / 70 40 10

