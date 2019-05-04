CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

_____

458 FPUS56 KMTR 041101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

CAZ505-050400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 63 47 59 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-050400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 76 46 68 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 70 48 67 / 0 10 10

Napa 73 48 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 77 49 70 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-050400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 50 62 / 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 60 49 59 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-050400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 65 50 66 / 0 10 10

Oakland 68 51 66 / 0 10 10

Fremont 73 49 67 / 0 10 10

Redwood City 71 49 67 / 0 0 10

Mountain View 72 49 70 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-050400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-050400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 78 48 71 / 0 0 10

Livermore 76 47 68 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ511-050400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-050400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-050400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 76 48 72 / 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 78 47 69 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ530-050400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 64 49 65 / 10 20 20

Big Sur 67 49 64 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ528-050400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 49 65 / 0 10 20

Carmel Valley 70 45 68 / 0 20 20

Hollister 73 47 65 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ516-050400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 80 47 67 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ517-050400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ518-050400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 82 44 68 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ529-050400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 47 65 / 0 10 20

$$

