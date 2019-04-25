CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

813 FPUS56 KMTR 251101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

CAZ505-260400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 67 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 84 49 85 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 75 50 77 / 0 0 0

Napa 81 51 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 84 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 68 51 69 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 65 50 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-260400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 51 71 / 0 0 0

Oakland 73 51 75 / 0 0 0

Fremont 80 52 80 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 77 51 78 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-260400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 85 52 86 / 0 0 0

Livermore 83 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-260400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ512-260400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ513-260400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 83 52 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 85 50 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-260400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 50 68 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 78 51 77 / 0 0 0

Hollister 82 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 88 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-260400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 89 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 75 49 75 / 0 0 0

$$

