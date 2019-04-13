CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

_____

336 FPUS56 KMTR 131101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 48 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-140400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 75 47 70 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 71 49 66 / 0 0 0

Napa 73 48 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-140400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 72 48 69 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-140400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 68 50 63 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 66 51 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-140400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 68 50 63 / 0 0 0

Oakland 71 51 67 / 0 0 0

Fremont 75 49 69 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 73 50 67 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 74 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-140400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ510-140400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 77 49 72 / 0 0 0

Livermore 76 48 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-140400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-140400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-140400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 77 49 72 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 78 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-140400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 49 65 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 66 53 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-140400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 73 49 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 73 47 69 / 0 0 0

Hollister 76 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-140400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-140400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-140400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 79 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-140400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 47 68 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather