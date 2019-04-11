CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

CAZ505-120400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 59 47 65 / 10 10 0

CAZ506-120400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 66 45 74 / 10 0 0

San Rafael 63 48 69 / 10 0 0

Napa 66 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-120400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 47 71 / 10 0 0

CAZ006-120400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs near 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 30 to

45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 61 49 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 61 50 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-120400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 49 66 / 0 0 0

Oakland 64 49 70 / 0 0 0

Fremont 65 48 71 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 64 48 70 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 66 48 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-120400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-120400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 67 46 74 / 0 0 0

Livermore 65 45 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-120400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ512-120400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-120400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 68 45 73 / 10 10 0

CAZ530-120400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 30 mph...becoming around

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 62 48 64 / 10 10 0

Big Sur 61 51 63 / 20 20 0

CAZ528-120400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 47 68 / 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 64 45 67 / 10 10 0

Hollister 68 45 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-120400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 71 45 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-120400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in

the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-120400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 42 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ529-120400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 65 46 70 / 10 10 0

