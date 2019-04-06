CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

738 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 51 65 / 50 30 20

CAZ506-070400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 64 50 70 / 70 40 40

San Rafael 63 52 68 / 50 20 10

Napa 63 51 69 / 30 10 10

CAZ507-070400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 50 68 / 50 20 20

CAZ006-070400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 53 66 / 30 10 0

Ocean Beach 62 54 66 / 20 10 0

CAZ508-070400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 70. South winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 53 67 / 30 10 10

Oakland 65 53 69 / 40 0 0

Fremont 66 51 73 / 30 0 0

Redwood City 66 51 71 / 20 0 0

Mountain View 67 51 73 / 40 0 0

CAZ509-070400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-070400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 68 50 73 / 30 0 0

Livermore 66 49 73 / 30 0 0

CAZ511-070400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ512-070400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

CAZ513-070400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 68 50 76 / 30 0 0

Morgan Hill 68 48 76 / 40 0 0

CAZ530-070400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 65 50 71 / 40 0 0

Big Sur 61 54 67 / 40 0 0

CAZ528-070400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 49 74 / 30 0 0

Carmel Valley 68 48 73 / 40 0 0

Hollister 68 49 75 / 30 0 0

CAZ516-070400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 73 48 81 / 20 0 0

CAZ517-070400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-070400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 70 45 78 / 20 0 0

CAZ529-070400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 65 49 71 / 50 0 0

