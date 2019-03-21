CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
CAZ505-220400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 58 46 55 / 10 80 100
$$
CAZ506-220400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows
in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 65 43 57 / 10 80 100
San Rafael 61 47 57 / 10 60 100
Napa 62 45 55 / 10 70 100
$$
CAZ507-220400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 61 43 53 / 10 60 90
$$
CAZ006-220400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 58 48 57 / 10 60 90
Ocean Beach 58 49 58 / 10 60 90
$$
CAZ508-220400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 48 57 / 10 50 90
Oakland 61 48 58 / 10 50 90
Fremont 63 46 58 / 10 40 80
Redwood City 62 47 59 / 10 50 80
Mountain View 63 46 60 / 10 50 80
$$
CAZ509-220400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
$$
CAZ510-220400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 46 58 / 10 40 80
Livermore 62 44 58 / 10 20 80
$$
CAZ511-220400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-220400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows
near 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-220400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 65 46 60 / 10 40 80
Morgan Hill 64 42 60 / 10 20 80
$$
CAZ530-220400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 60 47 61 / 20 20 80
Big Sur 56 48 55 / 30 10 80
$$
CAZ528-220400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 63 45 63 / 10 10 70
Carmel Valley 61 43 62 / 20 10 80
Hollister 64 43 61 / 10 10 80
$$
CAZ516-220400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 64 42 65 / 10 10 60
$$
CAZ517-220400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-220400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 62 40 63 / 10 10 70
$$
CAZ529-220400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 61 44 57 / 20 30 90
$$
