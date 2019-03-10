CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

CAZ505-110400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 40 58 / 60 20 0

CAZ506-110400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 57 37 64 / 50 10 0

San Rafael 55 42 60 / 50 20 0

Napa 56 39 62 / 50 10 0

CAZ507-110400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 39 61 / 50 10 0

CAZ006-110400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 44 59 / 60 10 0

Ocean Beach 55 45 59 / 50 10 0

CAZ508-110400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 43 59 / 60 20 0

Oakland 57 43 61 / 50 20 0

Fremont 58 41 62 / 50 20 0

Redwood City 57 41 61 / 60 30 0

Mountain View 58 42 62 / 50 20 0

CAZ509-110400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-110400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 39 63 / 50 10 0

Livermore 57 38 62 / 50 20 0

CAZ511-110400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ512-110400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-110400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 41 64 / 50 20 0

Morgan Hill 58 38 63 / 60 30 0

CAZ530-110400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 41 61 / 50 20 0

Big Sur 54 44 57 / 50 20 0

CAZ528-110400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 59 40 62 / 40 20 0

Carmel Valley 58 39 62 / 60 20 0

Hollister 58 38 62 / 40 30 0

CAZ516-110400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 59 38 63 / 30 20 0

CAZ517-110400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 3600 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4400 feet. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-110400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 36 62 / 40 30 0

CAZ529-110400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 40 61 / 50 30 0

