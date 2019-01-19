CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
_____
580 FPUS56 KMTR 191401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-200500-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 58 52 56 / 30 80 80
$$
CAZ506-200500-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 61 52 57 / 40 80 80
San Rafael 60 54 57 / 20 80 80
Napa 62 53 58 / 10 70 70
$$
CAZ507-200500-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 59 52 56 / 20 80 80
$$
CAZ006-200500-
San Francisco-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 62 55 58 / 10 70 70
Ocean Beach 61 54 58 / 10 70 70
$$
CAZ508-200500-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 63 55 59 / 10 70 70
Oakland 65 54 60 / 10 70 70
Fremont 65 53 59 / 0 50 60
Redwood City 64 53 60 / 10 60 60
Mountain View 66 53 60 / 0 40 60
$$
CAZ509-200500-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows in
the upper 40s.
$$
CAZ510-200500-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 65 51 59 / 10 70 70
Livermore 66 50 60 / 0 50 60
$$
CAZ511-200500-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ512-200500-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ513-200500-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
around 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 68 51 60 / 0 30 60
Morgan Hill 67 50 61 / 0 30 60
$$
CAZ530-200500-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 52 61 / 0 40 60
Big Sur 66 50 59 / 0 40 60
$$
CAZ528-200500-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 67 50 61 / 0 20 50
Carmel Valley 68 48 62 / 0 30 50
Hollister 67 49 62 / 0 20 60
$$
CAZ516-200500-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 68 48 63 / 0 10 20
$$
CAZ517-200500-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Lows around 40.
$$
CAZ518-200500-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 69 47 63 / 0 10 40
$$
CAZ529-200500-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 67 52 59 / 0 50 60
$$
