CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

580 FPUS56 KMTR 191401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 52 56 / 30 80 80

$$

CAZ506-200500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 61 52 57 / 40 80 80

San Rafael 60 54 57 / 20 80 80

Napa 62 53 58 / 10 70 70

$$

CAZ507-200500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 52 56 / 20 80 80

$$

CAZ006-200500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 55 58 / 10 70 70

Ocean Beach 61 54 58 / 10 70 70

$$

CAZ508-200500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 55 59 / 10 70 70

Oakland 65 54 60 / 10 70 70

Fremont 65 53 59 / 0 50 60

Redwood City 64 53 60 / 10 60 60

Mountain View 66 53 60 / 0 40 60

$$

CAZ509-200500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ510-200500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 65 51 59 / 10 70 70

Livermore 66 50 60 / 0 50 60

$$

CAZ511-200500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ512-200500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-200500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 68 51 60 / 0 30 60

Morgan Hill 67 50 61 / 0 30 60

$$

CAZ530-200500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 52 61 / 0 40 60

Big Sur 66 50 59 / 0 40 60

$$

CAZ528-200500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 50 61 / 0 20 50

Carmel Valley 68 48 62 / 0 30 50

Hollister 67 49 62 / 0 20 60

$$

CAZ516-200500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 68 48 63 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ517-200500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ518-200500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 69 47 63 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ529-200500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 67 52 59 / 0 50 60

$$

_____

