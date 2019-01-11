CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

512 FPUS56 KMTR 110501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

CAZ505-112000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 54 48 55 / 20 80 80 20

CAZ506-112000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely.

Highs in the 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 56 46 57 / 10 70 70 20

San Rafael 46 57 48 57 / 10 80 80 20

Napa 45 57 47 58 / 0 70 70 20

CAZ507-112000-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 54 44 55 / 10 70 70 20

CAZ006-112000-

San Francisco-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 59 51 58 / 10 70 70 20

Ocean Beach 50 59 51 58 / 20 70 70 20

CAZ508-112000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Showers likely.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 59 49 58 / 20 70 70 20

Oakland 48 60 50 60 / 10 60 60 20

Fremont 46 60 47 59 / 10 60 60 20

Redwood City 44 60 46 59 / 10 70 70 20

Mountain View 47 61 48 60 / 10 60 60 20

CAZ509-112000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ510-112000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 59 46 58 / 0 60 60 20

Livermore 42 60 44 59 / 0 60 60 20

CAZ511-112000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

CAZ512-112000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

CAZ513-112000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 61 47 60 / 10 60 60 20

Morgan Hill 44 61 46 60 / 10 70 70 20

CAZ530-112000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 62 47 60 / 10 70 70 20

Big Sur 46 60 47 59 / 20 80 80 20

CAZ528-112000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around

60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 61 45 60 / 10 70 70 20

Carmel Valley 42 63 44 61 / 10 70 70 20

Hollister 43 62 46 60 / 10 70 70 20

CAZ516-112000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 62 46 61 / 10 70 70 20

CAZ517-112000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

CAZ518-112000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 60 44 59 / 10 70 70 20

CAZ529-112000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 61 47 59 / 10 80 80 20

