CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
616 FPUS56 KMTR 221801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1000 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-230900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 56 45 59 / 10 10 30
$$
CAZ506-230900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s to upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 58 40 60 / 10 20 30
San Rafael 58 46 60 / 0 10 20
Napa 58 40 59 / 0 10 20
$$
CAZ507-230900-
North Bay Mountains-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs
in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 43 56 / 10 10 30
$$
CAZ006-230900-
San Francisco-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west
35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 48 59 / 0 10 20
Ocean Beach 58 49 60 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ508-230900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 47 59 / 0 10 10
Oakland 59 46 60 / 0 10 20
Fremont 59 43 60 / 0 10 10
Redwood City 59 44 61 / 0 10 10
Mountain View 59 43 61 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-230900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-230900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 42 61 / 0 10 20
Livermore 58 40 60 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ511-230900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-230900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-230900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 60 42 62 / 0 10 10
Morgan Hill 61 40 63 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ530-230900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 61 44 62 / 0 10 10
Big Sur 62 51 64 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ528-230900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 61 42 62 / 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 63 41 65 / 0 10 10
Hollister 61 40 62 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ516-230900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 63 40 64 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ517-230900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of snow
showers and a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-230900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 63 39 65 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ529-230900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1001 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 62 43 62 / 0 10 10
$$
