CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
653 FPUS56 KMTR 181401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-190500-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 57 50 58 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-190500-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in
the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 59 46 62 / 20 20 0
San Rafael 60 49 60 / 10 10 0
Napa 60 46 62 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ507-190500-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 59 43 62 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ006-190500-
San Francisco-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 60 52 60 / 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 60 52 60 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ508-190500-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 50 60 / 10 10 0
Oakland 61 50 62 / 10 10 0
Fremont 61 47 62 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 61 46 61 / 10 10 0
Mountain View 61 48 62 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-190500-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
$$
CAZ510-190500-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 61 47 60 / 10 10 0
Livermore 60 43 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-190500-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-190500-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-190500-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 62 47 62 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 62 43 63 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-190500-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 62 46 64 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 63 47 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-190500-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 63 42 68 / 0 0 0
Hollister 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-190500-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 63 41 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-190500-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-190500-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 63 39 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-190500-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 64 46 66 / 0 0 0
$$
