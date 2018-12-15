CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

003 FPUS56 KMTR 151101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

CAZ505-160200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 56 52 58 / 80 40 90 100

CAZ506-160200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 59 53 59 / 80 30 90 100

San Rafael 45 60 55 60 / 70 30 70 100

Napa 42 60 53 60 / 60 30 60 100

CAZ507-160200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 35 57 47 57 / 70 30 70 100

CAZ006-160200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 61 55 60 / 60 20 60 100

Ocean Beach 50 61 55 60 / 60 20 60 100

CAZ508-160200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 60 54 60 / 60 20 60 100

Oakland 47 62 54 61 / 60 20 40 100

Fremont 45 63 50 61 / 50 10 30 90

Redwood City 41 62 52 61 / 50 10 40 90

Mountain View 44 65 51 61 / 50 10 30 90

CAZ509-160200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ510-160200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 61 49 60 / 50 10 30 100

Livermore 39 63 50 61 / 50 10 20 90

CAZ511-160200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ512-160200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ513-160200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 63 50 62 / 40 10 20 90

Morgan Hill 42 63 49 64 / 30 10 20 90

CAZ530-160200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 64 51 64 / 30 10 30 80

Big Sur 46 63 51 64 / 30 10 20 90

CAZ528-160200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 66 48 63 / 30 0 10 90

Carmel Valley 41 65 49 65 / 30 0 20 80

Hollister 43 64 48 65 / 20 0 10 90

CAZ516-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 67 45 63 / 20 0 0 70

CAZ517-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-160200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 66 43 65 / 20 0 0 80

CAZ529-160200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 63 51 65 / 50 10 30 90

