CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018
_____
003 FPUS56 KMTR 151101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-160200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 47 56 52 58 / 80 40 90 100
$$
CAZ506-160200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 34 59 53 59 / 80 30 90 100
San Rafael 45 60 55 60 / 70 30 70 100
Napa 42 60 53 60 / 60 30 60 100
$$
CAZ507-160200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 35 57 47 57 / 70 30 70 100
$$
CAZ006-160200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 61 55 60 / 60 20 60 100
Ocean Beach 50 61 55 60 / 60 20 60 100
$$
CAZ508-160200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 60 54 60 / 60 20 60 100
Oakland 47 62 54 61 / 60 20 40 100
Fremont 45 63 50 61 / 50 10 30 90
Redwood City 41 62 52 61 / 50 10 40 90
Mountain View 44 65 51 61 / 50 10 30 90
$$
CAZ509-160200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ510-160200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 40 61 49 60 / 50 10 30 100
Livermore 39 63 50 61 / 50 10 20 90
$$
CAZ511-160200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ512-160200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ513-160200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 43 63 50 62 / 40 10 20 90
Morgan Hill 42 63 49 64 / 30 10 20 90
$$
CAZ530-160200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 45 64 51 64 / 30 10 30 80
Big Sur 46 63 51 64 / 30 10 20 90
$$
CAZ528-160200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 45 66 48 63 / 30 0 10 90
Carmel Valley 41 65 49 65 / 30 0 20 80
Hollister 43 64 48 65 / 20 0 10 90
$$
CAZ516-160200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 42 67 45 63 / 20 0 0 70
$$
CAZ517-160200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-160200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 40 66 43 65 / 20 0 0 80
$$
CAZ529-160200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 44 63 51 65 / 50 10 30 90
$$
