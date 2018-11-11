CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 50s. North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Patchy frost after

midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 30 68 31 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 69 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 32 68 35 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-120200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

40s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s.

Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 67 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows near 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 67 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 65 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 69 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 43 69 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 68 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 71 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 41 68 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows near 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Patchy frost after

midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 69 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 69 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-120200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 40s.

Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 73 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 76 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows near 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 73 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 76 37 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 33 72 36 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy frost. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy frost. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 75 34 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy frost.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 30 78 36 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 74 40 76 / 0 0 0 0

