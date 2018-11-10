CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

550 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

CAZ505-110200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 63 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-110200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke and frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to north 35 to 45 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph...becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 30 66 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 68 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 32 69 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-110200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

northeast 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 65 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-110200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows near

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 66 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 64 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-110200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 67 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 43 68 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 69 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 70 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 41 70 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-110200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-110200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows near

40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 69 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 71 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-110200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ512-110200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 70.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ513-110200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 75 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-110200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 68 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 72 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-110200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows near

40. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 71 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 76 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 33 75 37 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-110200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy

frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 76 35 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-110200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-110200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 30 79 34 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-110200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 72 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

