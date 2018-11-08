CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

_____

091 FPUS56 KMTR 081401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

CAZ505-090500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 68 46 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-090500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph...becoming east 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 78 37 75 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 77 43 75 / 0 0 0

Napa 76 39 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-090500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 69 44 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-090500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 71 51 69 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 68 50 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-090500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 73 49 71 / 0 0 0

Oakland 74 48 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 72 43 71 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 73 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-090500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-090500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 75 42 74 / 0 0 0

Livermore 75 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-090500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ512-090500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-090500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 75 43 75 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 76 41 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-090500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 47 73 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 76 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-090500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 73 42 74 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 78 43 79 / 0 0 0

Hollister 77 39 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-090500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 78 38 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-090500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-090500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 79 38 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-090500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 77 43 77 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

