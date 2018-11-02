CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
019 FPUS56 KMTR 020401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
CAZ505-021900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 68 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-021900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 81 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 52 79 51 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-021900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 51 81 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-021900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 70 56 71 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 55 65 55 67 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ508-021900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 72 53 74 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 75 55 76 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 54 76 52 77 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 52 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 76 54 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-021900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ510-021900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 53 82 52 83 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 52 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-021900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ512-021900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ513-021900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
near 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 51 83 50 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-021900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 73 51 71 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 83 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-021900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 82 48 81 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 50 84 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-021900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 48 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-021900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
CAZ518-021900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 88 48 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-021900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 79 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
