CAZ505-300400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 65 51 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-300400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 72 44 77 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

Napa 74 47 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-300400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 46 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-300400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 55 70 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 55 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-300400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 53 71 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 54 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 71 48 74 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 71 49 74 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 70 52 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-300400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-300400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 73 49 77 / 0 0 0

Livermore 74 47 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-300400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ512-300400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 70. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ513-300400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 73 47 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-300400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 50 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 73 47 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-300400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 48 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 68 45 73 / 0 0 0

Hollister 72 44 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-300400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 72 45 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-300400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ518-300400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 70 44 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-300400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 48 76 / 0 0 0

