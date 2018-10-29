CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

541 FPUS56 KMTR 290401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-291900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 65 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-291900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 74 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 73 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 48 74 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-291900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 69 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-291900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 67 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 64 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-291900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 70 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 70 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 70 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 72 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 70 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-291900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-291900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 74 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 74 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-291900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-291900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-291900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 72 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 74 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-291900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 65 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 70 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-291900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds around

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 67 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 46 73 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-291900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 75 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-291900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-291900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 76 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-291900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 72 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather