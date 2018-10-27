CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

CAZ505-280400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 55 65 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ506-280400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 77 53 73 / 0 10 10

San Rafael 75 57 73 / 0 10 10

Napa 77 53 75 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-280400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 80 49 73 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ006-280400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 68 59 68 / 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 64 57 64 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ508-280400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 58 70 / 0 10 10

Oakland 72 60 72 / 0 10 10

Fremont 73 57 72 / 0 10 10

Redwood City 73 55 72 / 0 10 10

Mountain View 73 59 72 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-280400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-280400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 79 56 75 / 0 0 10

Livermore 80 54 76 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ511-280400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ512-280400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ513-280400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 76 57 75 / 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 81 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-280400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 55 69 / 0 10 10

Big Sur 78 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-280400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 71 54 69 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 78 49 74 / 0 10 0

Hollister 82 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-280400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-280400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-280400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 88 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-280400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 76 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

