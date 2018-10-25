CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
_____
357 FPUS56 KMTR 250401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-251900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 67 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-251900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 46 77 48 79 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 50 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 47 78 49 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-251900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 46 80 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-251900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 68 55 70 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 64 55 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-251900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 70 53 73 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 54 72 56 74 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 50 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 49 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 52 73 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-251900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-251900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 49 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 47 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-251900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ512-251900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ513-251900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 51 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 48 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-251900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 52 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 48 81 50 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-251900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 50 70 52 73 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 47 76 48 80 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 47 79 48 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-251900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 47 80 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-251900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ518-251900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 83 49 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-251900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
late in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
