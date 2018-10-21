CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018

_____

110 FPUS56 KMTR 210401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

CAZ505-211900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 67 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-211900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 78 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 76 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 80 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-211900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 83 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-211900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 62 54 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-211900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 70 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 76 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 75 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 75 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-211900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-211900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 82 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 83 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-211900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ512-211900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-211900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 79 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 83 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-211900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 69 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 76 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-211900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 70 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 82 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-211900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 82 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-211900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-211900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 87 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-211900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 75 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

