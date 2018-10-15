CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 77 49 70 / 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 88 43 82 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 85 49 79 / 0 0 0

Napa 85 47 81 / 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 75 54 69 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 70 53 65 / 0 0 0

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 77 54 72 / 0 0 0

Oakland 80 54 75 / 0 0 0

Fremont 78 50 76 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 81 51 76 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 78 52 77 / 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 83 50 82 / 0 0 0

Livermore 83 49 81 / 0 0 0

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 80 51 79 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 84 48 81 / 0 0 0

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 74 52 70 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 75 51 72 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 81 46 78 / 0 0 0

Hollister 84 47 79 / 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 85 47 83 / 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 79 49 75 / 0 0 0

