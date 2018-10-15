CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
_____
039 FPUS56 KMTR 152201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-161300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 77 49 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-161300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 88 43 82 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 85 49 79 / 0 0 0
Napa 85 47 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-161300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 80 48 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-161300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 75 54 69 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 70 53 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-161300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 77 54 72 / 0 0 0
Oakland 80 54 75 / 0 0 0
Fremont 78 50 76 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 81 51 76 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 78 52 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-161300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CAZ510-161300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 83 50 82 / 0 0 0
Livermore 83 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-161300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ512-161300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ513-161300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 80 51 79 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 84 48 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-161300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 74 52 70 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 74 50 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-161300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 75 51 72 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 81 46 78 / 0 0 0
Hollister 84 47 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-161300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 81 46 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-161300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-161300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 85 47 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-161300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 79 49 75 / 0 0 0
$$
