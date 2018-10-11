CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

CAZ505-111900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT THURSDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 66 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-111900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 76 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 73 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 76 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-111900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 75 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-111900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT THURSDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 65 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 61 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-111900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 69 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 70 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 53 72 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 73 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 72 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-111900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT THURSDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ510-111900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 77 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 76 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-111900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ512-111900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ513-111900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 75 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 76 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-111900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT THURSDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 67 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 70 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-111900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds around 5 mph

late in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 67 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 72 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 75 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-111900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 74 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-111900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-111900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 75 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-111900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT THURSDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 71 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

