CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

249 FPUS56 KMTR 080401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

CAZ505-081900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 73 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-081900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 86 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 85 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 85 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-081900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-081900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 73 57 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 67 56 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-081900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 76 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 61 78 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 79 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 80 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-081900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-081900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 87 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 85 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-081900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ512-081900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-081900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 82 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 83 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-081900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 72 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 79 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-081900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 73 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 79 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-081900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 80 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-081900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-081900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 83 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-081900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 79 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

