CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
399 FPUS56 KMTR 300401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-301900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 67 53 66 / 40 20 10 50
$$
CAZ506-301900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 75 49 76 / 40 20 20 40
San Rafael 55 74 53 73 / 20 10 10 40
Napa 53 77 51 76 / 20 10 10 20
$$
CAZ507-301900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 49 76 47 75 / 20 10 10 20
$$
CAZ006-301900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 66 56 66 / 10 10 10 30
Ocean Beach 57 61 55 61 / 10 10 10 40
$$
CAZ508-301900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 70 56 70 / 10 10 10 30
Oakland 59 71 58 71 / 10 10 10 30
Fremont 56 74 55 74 / 10 0 10 20
Redwood City 56 74 55 75 / 10 10 10 30
Mountain View 57 75 57 75 / 10 0 10 20
$$
CAZ509-301900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-301900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 78 55 80 / 10 10 10 20
Livermore 54 78 53 80 / 0 0 10 20
$$
CAZ511-301900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ512-301900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-301900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph...becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 77 56 78 / 10 0 10 20
Morgan Hill 52 78 51 80 / 10 0 10 20
$$
CAZ530-301900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 70. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 67 55 67 / 10 0 0 20
Big Sur 50 72 48 74 / 10 0 0 20
$$
CAZ528-301900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 68 55 68 / 0 0 0 20
Carmel Valley 48 76 47 78 / 0 0 0 20
Hollister 53 77 51 79 / 10 0 0 20
$$
CAZ516-301900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 80. Light winds...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
upper 80s. Lows around 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 20
$$
CAZ517-301900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-301900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 50 81 50 85 / 0 0 0 20
$$
CAZ529-301900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 71 53 73 / 10 0 10 20
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather