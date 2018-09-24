CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
268 FPUS56 KMTR 241801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-250900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 72 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-250900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 88 49 89 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 83 52 83 / 0 0 0
Napa 84 52 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-250900-
North Bay Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 90 49 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-250900-
San Francisco-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 69 54 68 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 63 53 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-250900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 73 54 73 / 0 0 0
Oakland 75 56 74 / 0 0 0
Fremont 80 54 80 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 79 53 78 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 79 56 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-250900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-250900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 91 55 92 / 0 0 0
Livermore 90 53 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-250900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ512-250900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ513-250900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 83 55 83 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 86 52 88 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-250900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 53 68 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 73 48 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-250900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the
upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in
the mid 80s Hollister Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the
70s to mid 80s Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 52 68 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 79 49 80 / 0 0 0
Hollister 82 51 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-250900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 82 50 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-250900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ518-250900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 91 51 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-250900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1100 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 71 51 72 / 0 0 0
$$
