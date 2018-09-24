CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018
_____
793 FPUS56 KMTR 240401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-241900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 72 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-241900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 88 50 90 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 84 54 87 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 52 85 52 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-241900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 58 88 60 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-241900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 70 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 65 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-241900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 53 75 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 77 56 80 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 53 79 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 53 80 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 54 80 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-241900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ510-241900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 91 55 93 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 52 90 54 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-241900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-241900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ513-241900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 53 83 55 86 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 50 87 53 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-241900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 52 67 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 73 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-241900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs near 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 70s
to upper 80s Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 51 70 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 49 79 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 49 83 51 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-241900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing
to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 82 51 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-241900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ518-241900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 51 92 53 94 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-241900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late
in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 75 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
