CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018
_____
615 FPUS56 KMTR 220401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
CAZ505-221900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 68 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-221900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 48 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 51 76 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 52 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-221900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 50 85 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-221900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 63 54 64 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 59 54 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-221900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 71 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 69 57 72 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 55 76 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 54 76 54 76 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 77 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-221900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ510-221900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 88 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 54 88 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-221900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ512-221900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ513-221900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 54 85 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-221900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 68 53 65 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 49 72 49 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-221900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 71 54 68 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 49 78 49 76 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 53 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-221900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near
50. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-221900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ518-221900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 93 51 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-221900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 72 51 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
