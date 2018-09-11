CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

004 FPUS56 KMTR 111801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CAZ505-120900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 67 53 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-120900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 85 50 75 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 77 52 69 / 0 0 0

Napa 83 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-120900-

North Bay Mountains-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 86 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-120900-

San Francisco-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 54 64 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 61 54 60 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ508-120900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 70 54 69 / 0 10 10

Oakland 72 56 68 / 0 0 0

Fremont 74 54 69 / 0 10 10

Redwood City 74 54 71 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 76 56 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-120900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-120900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 55 73 / 0 0 0

Livermore 83 53 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-120900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ512-120900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-120900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 78 55 73 / 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 86 52 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-120900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs near

70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 55 67 / 0 10 10

Big Sur 81 50 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-120900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 54 67 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 76 49 72 / 0 0 0

Hollister 81 51 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-120900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 83 52 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-120900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-120900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 46 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-120900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1100 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around

70. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 76 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

