CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

693 FPUS56 KMTR 082201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-091300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 71 54 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-091300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 88 52 86 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 83 53 80 / 0 0 0

Napa 84 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-091300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 90 52 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-091300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 55 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 62 54 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-091300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 55 70 / 0 0 0

Oakland 75 57 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 80 57 76 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 80 56 76 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 78 58 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-091300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-091300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 91 55 89 / 0 0 0

Livermore 91 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-091300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-091300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

CAZ513-091300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 84 58 80 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 95 55 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-091300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs near

70. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 56 67 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 88 51 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-091300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the

upper 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 70 56 68 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 81 51 76 / 0 0 0

Hollister 89 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-091300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 87 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-091300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-091300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 97 49 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-091300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 77 54 73 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather