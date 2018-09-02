CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CAZ505-030400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 70 54 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-030400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 86 52 87 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 82 55 84 / 0 0 0

Napa 82 55 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-030400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 92 55 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-030400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 65 56 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 55 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-030400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 70 56 71 / 0 0 0

Oakland 73 58 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 78 57 81 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 79 56 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 77 59 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-030400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ510-030400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 91 57 92 / 0 0 0

Livermore 90 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-030400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ512-030400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-030400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 83 59 84 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 90 55 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-030400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 66 55 68 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-030400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around

70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister

Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 56 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 80 51 83 / 0 0 0

Hollister 84 54 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-030400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-030400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

CAZ518-030400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 95 56 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-030400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 55 73 / 0 0 0

