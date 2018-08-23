CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

_____

915 FPUS56 KMTR 231001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 66 54 65 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 77 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 72 55 74 / 10 0 10 0

Napa 55 75 55 77 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ507-240100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 80 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 55 62 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 55 61 54 59 / 10 10 10 10

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 70 57 68 / 10 0 10 0

Oakland 58 70 58 68 / 0 0 10 10

Fremont 58 72 59 71 / 0 0 10 0

Redwood City 58 74 59 73 / 0 0 10 0

Mountain View 58 74 58 72 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 77 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 78 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-240100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near

80. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 76 61 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 57 65 / 0 0 10 0

Big Sur 50 75 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 69 57 66 / 0 0 10 0

Carmel Valley 50 75 52 75 / 0 0 10 0

Hollister 54 76 54 77 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 81 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 90 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

_____

