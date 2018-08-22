CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

287 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 66 53 66 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 76 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 71 55 73 / 0 0 10 0

Napa 54 76 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 55 63 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 60 54 59 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 69 56 69 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 57 68 57 69 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 57 71 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 73 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 73 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 78 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 77 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80. North winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 76 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 81 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 67 55 66 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 75 51 78 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 68 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 76 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 76 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 80 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 89 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 69 54 72 / 10 0 0 0

