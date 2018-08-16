CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
534 FPUS56 KMTR 161801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-170900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 68 53 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-170900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 85 51 88 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 79 53 84 / 0 0 0
Napa 82 54 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-170900-
North Bay Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 92 56 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-170900-
San Francisco-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 54 66 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 53 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-170900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 67 54 71 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 56 73 / 0 0 0
Fremont 75 56 79 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 77 57 80 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 74 57 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-170900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-170900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 88 57 93 / 0 0 0
Livermore 87 56 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-170900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-170900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-170900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 80 59 84 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 90 55 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-170900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 66 54 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 81 51 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-170900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and
in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 55 71 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 79 51 83 / 0 0 0
Hollister 85 54 88 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-170900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 89 55 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-170900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-170900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 98 58 100 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-170900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1100 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 74 54 75 / 0 0 0
$$
