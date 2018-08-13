CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
231 FPUS56 KMTR 131001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-140100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 69 54 69 / 0 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-140100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 83 52 84 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 80 54 81 / 0 0 10 0
Napa 55 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-140100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 54 92 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-140100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 63 54 64 / 10 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 53 59 53 59 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ508-140100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 10 0
Oakland 57 69 57 70 / 10 0 10 0
Fremont 57 75 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 77 57 78 / 0 0 10 0
Mountain View 57 73 57 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-140100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ510-140100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 88 56 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-140100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ512-140100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-140100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 81 59 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 91 55 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-140100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 65 54 65 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 47 77 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-140100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the upper
80s Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 53 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-140100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs 90 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 87 53 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-140100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
$$
CAZ518-140100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 56 98 56 98 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-140100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 50 70 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather