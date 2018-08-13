CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

231 FPUS56 KMTR 131001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 69 54 69 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 83 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 80 54 81 / 0 0 10 0

Napa 55 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-140100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 92 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 63 54 64 / 10 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 53 59 53 59 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 10 0

Oakland 57 69 57 70 / 10 0 10 0

Fremont 57 75 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 77 57 78 / 0 0 10 0

Mountain View 57 73 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-140100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 81 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 91 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 65 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 77 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the upper

80s Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 87 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 98 56 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 70 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

