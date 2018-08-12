CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
780 FPUS56 KMTR 122201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-131300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 54 68 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ506-131300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 88 53 83 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 84 54 81 / 0 0 0
Napa 80 54 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-131300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 89 58 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-131300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 54 63 / 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 61 53 59 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ508-131300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 71 55 67 / 0 0 0
Oakland 72 57 69 / 0 10 0
Fremont 77 57 76 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 81 57 78 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 76 57 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-131300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-131300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 92 57 89 / 0 0 0
Livermore 90 57 88 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-131300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-131300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-131300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 82 59 81 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 91 55 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-131300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 53 64 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 79 52 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-131300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and
in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near
70 Salinas Valley and in the mid to upper 80s Hollister Valley.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 69 54 67 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 82 51 79 / 0 0 0
Hollister 84 53 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-131300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 90 54 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-131300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-131300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 100 57 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-131300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 73 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather