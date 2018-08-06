CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 78 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Haze after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Haze after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 93 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 90 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 86 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Haze after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 94 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 69 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 62 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 73 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 77 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 85 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 81 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 98 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 93 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 94 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 68 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 92 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s Hollister

Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 73 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 92 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 92 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 89 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 103.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 100 56 100 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 81 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

