CAZ505-060400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 72 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 92 51 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

Napa 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 93 55 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 61 53 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-060400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 72 55 74 / 0 0 0

Oakland 74 56 75 / 0 0 0

Fremont 79 57 80 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 82 58 82 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 79 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-060400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 93 58 94 / 0 0 0

Livermore 93 56 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-060400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-060400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ513-060400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 95 56 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-060400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 54 71 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 87 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s

Hollister Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s Hollister Valley. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 71 54 73 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 85 52 84 / 0 0 0

Hollister 90 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 103. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 92 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to

102. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-060400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 98 57 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

