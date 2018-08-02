CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

925 FPUS56 KMTR 022201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-031300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 68 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-031300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 51 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 81 52 85 / 0 0 0

Napa 82 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-031300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 93 54 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-031300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-031300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 70 55 72 / 0 0 0

Oakland 70 56 73 / 0 0 0

Fremont 76 56 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 78 57 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 75 57 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-031300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-031300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 87 57 93 / 0 0 0

Livermore 88 54 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-031300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-031300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ513-031300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 82 58 84 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 91 55 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-031300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 66 54 67 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 78 52 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-031300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and

in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s to lower 90s Hollister Valley.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 54 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 81 52 82 / 0 0 0

Hollister 82 53 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-031300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-031300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

80s to 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to

102. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-031300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 98 56 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-031300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 73 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather