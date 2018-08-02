CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
925 FPUS56 KMTR 022201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
CAZ505-031300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 68 52 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-031300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 87 51 89 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 81 52 85 / 0 0 0
Napa 82 54 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-031300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 93 54 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-031300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 53 66 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 53 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-031300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 70 55 72 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 56 73 / 0 0 0
Fremont 76 56 78 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 78 57 80 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 57 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-031300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-031300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 87 57 93 / 0 0 0
Livermore 88 54 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-031300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper
60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-031300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ513-031300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 82 58 84 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 91 55 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-031300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 66 54 67 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 78 52 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-031300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and
in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s to lower 90s Hollister Valley.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 67 54 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 81 52 82 / 0 0 0
Hollister 82 53 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-031300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds
around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 100.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs upper 80s to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 89 55 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-031300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the
80s to 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to
102. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-031300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows
in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 98 56 99 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-031300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 73 54 75 / 0 0 0
$$
