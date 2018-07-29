CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
_____
467 FPUS56 KMTR 291301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-300400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 53 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-300400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 88 53 88 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 85 55 84 / 0 0 0
Napa 84 56 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-300400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 99 59 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-300400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 54 66 / 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 60 53 60 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ508-300400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 68 54 69 / 0 0 10
Oakland 74 58 74 / 0 0 10
Fremont 79 58 78 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 75 58 78 / 0 0 10
Mountain View 79 59 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-300400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-300400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 93 59 91 / 0 0 0
Livermore 94 60 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-300400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-300400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ513-300400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 84 58 84 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 95 55 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-300400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 66 54 66 / 10 10 10
Big Sur 81 49 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-300400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 69 53 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 80 51 80 / 0 0 0
Hollister 86 53 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-300400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
upper 80s to 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to
101. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 89 54 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-300400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-300400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 104. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 103 55 103 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-300400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 77 56 75 / 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather