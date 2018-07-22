CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

664 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 72 54 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 84 55 85 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 83 57 84 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 57 84 56 85 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 92 59 95 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 68 56 68 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 62 55 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 75 59 74 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 60 74 59 73 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 61 79 58 79 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 62 82 60 82 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 78 60 78 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 62 88 59 89 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 63 90 59 90 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 64 85 61 85 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 59 92 58 93 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 71 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 79 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the

upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 59 71 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 56 84 55 83 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 59 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 88 57 89 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 101.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs 93 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 98 58 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 74 56 76 / 10 0 0 0

$$

