CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

387 FPUS56 KMTR 211001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 73 56 72 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 84 56 84 / 10 10 0 0

San Rafael 57 83 59 83 / 10 10 10 0

Napa 56 84 57 84 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ507-220100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 89 57 92 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 57 68 / 10 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 55 63 56 62 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 76 61 74 / 10 10 10 0

Oakland 59 74 60 74 / 10 10 10 0

Fremont 60 80 60 79 / 10 10 10 0

Redwood City 60 83 62 82 / 10 10 10 0

Mountain View 61 79 62 78 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 87 61 88 / 10 10 10 0

Livermore 62 90 61 90 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ511-220100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 86 63 85 / 10 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 59 90 58 91 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 73 57 71 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 78 55 79 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 73 58 71 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 56 84 55 83 / 20 10 10 0

Hollister 58 82 57 83 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 87 57 87 / 20 10 10 0

$$

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

$$

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 96 58 98 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 73 57 73 / 10 10 0 0

$$

_____

