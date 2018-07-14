CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-141900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 66 52 67 / 10 0 10 0
$$
CAZ506-141900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 54 82 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 57 79 55 80 / 10 0 0 0
Napa 56 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-141900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 92 55 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-141900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 66 55 67 / 10 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 61 54 61 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-141900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 61 73 60 74 / 10 0 0 0
Oakland 59 71 58 71 / 10 0 0 0
Fremont 58 76 57 77 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 60 80 58 81 / 10 0 0 0
Mountain View 61 76 59 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-141900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CAZ510-141900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 61 85 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 60 87 58 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-141900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 70s. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ512-141900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ513-141900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 61 83 59 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 59 90 57 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-141900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 56 68 56 67 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 79 52 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-141900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 57 69 56 68 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 54 81 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 58 83 56 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-141900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 89 55 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-141900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
$$
CAZ518-141900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 60 98 58 97 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-141900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 56 74 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
